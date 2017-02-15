STOP! Children’s Cancer Bear-A-Thon is Today!

Our 18th Stop! Children’s Cancer Bear-A-Thon is Wednesday until 7PM.

We need your help!

To donate a bear to a child to hold during his or her cancer treatments at Shands, it’s just $40.

Or you can donate more than one bear.

You can charge your bears with Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express.

You can also use PayPal, or send us a check.

You can donate as many bears as you’d like. Challenge your friends and co-workers!

Once again, thanks to Honda of Gainesville, for every bear you donate,

you receive a chance to win a brand new Honda Civic, just named Car of the Year for 2017.



The money is used for cancer research and clinical trials at UF Health Shands Hospital

and you get to help a child through some tough times by

having a bear with him or her during treatment.

This year, the money raised also allows Stop! Children’s Cancer to buy Chemo Ducks,

which were given to children to help them with their chemotherapy.

Stop Children’s Cancer was founded in Gainesville in 1981, and has helped to raise more than $7,000,000! Great progress is being made, thanks to you!

In 2016, UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital treated kids from every county in Florida, 47 states and 14 other countries. Every year more than 17,500 children are diagnosed with cancer here in the US. More than 300 new pediatric cancer patients are seen at UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville and the UF Proton Institute in Jacksonville. In 2016, 16 kids received bone marrow transplants at US Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

Be sure to check out this year’s auction items, too!

We have some incredible trips and autographed guitars.

New this year, you can donate LIVE and follow the bidding all day long.

Preview the auction items RIGHT NOW by clicking HERE, and then clicking the Auction tab at the top.





HELP US HELP THE KIDS!