93.7 K COUNTRY

'Band Aid' and 'The Little Hours' among favorites from Sundance day 3 Straight from the Sundance Film Festival, Clint, Ti and Josh give us an update on the latest batch of films they've just seen. Looks cold guys, come back to L.A.! Visit CineFix for more episodes and movie-related content. Kid has priceless reaction when he realizes what's stuck to his head Lily Allen's Rufus Wainwright cover […] Jon Tomlinson

Don't believe the gruesome rumors about this MLB pitcher's death Per usual, we can blame the internet for snowballing absurd, ghastly theories. Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Yordano Ventura died in a car accident early Sunday morning in his native Dominican Republic. By Monday, rumors that Ventura was alive after the crash, looted and left for dead propagated the digital airwaves. But, according to a […] Jacob Lauing

Horny nuns, Hulk Hogan and other recaps from Sundance Day 3 Straight from the Sundance Film Festival Mashable's Clint Gage, Ti Lovelace and Josh Dickey give us an update on the latest batch of films they've seenBand Aid, about a couple that writes songs to get over fighting so damn much, was a winner for Lovelace, while Gage gushes over The Little Hours, a star-studded and […] Jon Tomlinson