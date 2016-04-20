93.7 K COUNTRY

South Levy Marketplace
April 20, 2016
...Read more
Share on: Facebook | Twitter
Afterschool Meal Program Now Available at 27 Locations
December 5, 2016
The Alachua County School Board Food & Nutrition Department announces the ...Read more
Share on: Facebook | Twitter
CPR Classes – Trenton
January 19, 2017
The City of Trenton Volunteer Fire Department is offering cardio-pulmonary ...Read more
Nitty Gritty from Music City
Willie Nelson cancels Vegas shows due to undisclosed illness
January 27, 2017 | Country Daypop
Willie Nelson & Family was schedule to perform at the Venetian in Vegas on Jan. ...Read more
Share on: Facebook | Twitter
Reba McEntire will add a second show at the Ryman Auditorium
January 27, 2017 | Country Daypop
Due to the overwhelming response from fans, Reba McEntire is adding a second show at ...Read more
Share on: Facebook | Twitter
Miranda Lambert’s dad Rick joins her onstage…and he can sing!
January 26, 2017 | Country Daypop
Miranda Lambert gave a sneak pear of her tour at Joe’s bar in Chicago Tuesday ...Read more
Share on: Facebook | Twitter
Sam Hunts talks about proposing to Hannah Lee Fowler
January 26, 2017 | Country Daypop
Sam Hunt is definitely enjoying being engaged. In an interview on Wednesday the singer ...Read more
Mashable Entertainment
- 2 big names in video games take on Trump's immigration ban January 29, 2017The Trump administration's immigration ban has prompted a fast response from two of the bigger names in the world of video games: Vlambeer and Playdots. Starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, Vlambeer — the Dutch studio behind Ridiculous Fishing, Luftrausers, and Nuclear Throne — pledged to donate all revenue from the subsequent 24 hours […]Adam Rosenberg
- This 'Hidden Figures' cosplay is the cutest January 29, 2017Just a few days after news of a best picture nomination for Hidden Figures, its star Taraji P. Henson enchanted her Instagram followers with a photo of sweet cosplay inspired by the film. SEE ALSO: Why 'Hidden Figures' — and its unsung heroes — is the ultimate NASA story The photo shows three young girls […]Laura Vitto
- Here's Justin Bieber getting savagely checked in the NHL All-Star celebrity game January 29, 2017The NHL All-Star celebrity game puts former pro hockey players on the same ice as actors and musicians — which can apparently lead to moments like this. Justin Bieber learned the hard way just how physical the NHL can be when Chris Pronger checked him into the boards Saturday. SEE ALSO: The most dad-ass dad […]Sam Laird
- 'Counter-Strike' semifinals highlights: Near misses, killing sprees and chaos January 29, 2017ATLANTA — Four Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams battled at the ELeague Major semifinals Saturday, with Astralis taking on Fnatic and Virtus.pro going up against SK Gaming in two intense fights for coveted spots in the finals. To kick off the semis, Astralis closed out the best-of-three match against Fnatic with a 2-0 victory, handling Fnatic […]Kellen Beck