93.7 K COUNTRY

Twitter made the best out of the embarrassing 'Hidden Fences' mistake Here's a PSA we shouldn't have needed: Hidden Figures and Fences are two separate movies. After the nonexistent "Hidden Fences" came up twice during Sunday's Golden Globes, Twitter used it as the jumping off point for a series of glorious portmanteaus. Hollywood, you have one job. Well, you have several — but at a bare […] Proma Khosla

Watch YouTuber Alexis G. Zall learn about hacking in 'Coin Heist' behind-the-scenes clip YouTuber Alexis G. Zall ditched vlogging for computer hacking to prep for her role in Netflix's new film Coin Heist. The digital influencer, who has 1.1 million subscribers, got more tech savvy for the role of a computer hacker with help from Google's Elisabeth Morant, who consulted on the film. Mashable got an exclusive behind-the-scenes […] Saba Hamedy

Ranking the internet's boyfriends after the 2017 Golden Globes Being a human on the internet in the year 2017 means developing collective crushes on various entertainers that provide wonderful distractions from the horrors of the world (or, you know, just your typical bad day). These are your Benedict Cumberbatches, your Ryan Goslings. Celebrity Internet Boyfriends are great and always there when you need them […] Erin Strecker