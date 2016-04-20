93.7 K COUNTRY

loading, please wait...
  • 'Homeland' Season 6 introduces a female president-elect, but whose side is she on? January 16, 2017
    This recap contains spoilers for Homeland Season 6, episode 1, titled "Fair Game." Homeland is back for Season 6 with "Fair Game," an episode that finds the key players a bit scattered when the season begins — but it's only a matter of time before they converge.   Carrie's fight After years of globetrotting in […]
    Laura Prudom
  • Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone take 'musical quiz' and one of them fails miserably January 16, 2017
    Ryan Gosling may have nailed his performance in the multi-Golden Globe-winning musical La La Land, but damn, he knows almost nothing about the genre.  While Emma Stone adorably offered mostly-correct answers to the "musical quiz" questions, leveled at her by Magic Radio, London, her co-star Gosling grimaced through the ordeal enough to provide footage for […]
    Jerico Mandybur
  • Donald Trump isn't happy about 'Saturday Night Live's' pee jokes January 16, 2017
    In what has become something of a weekly tradition, President-elect Donald Trump has once again responded to an unflattering portrayal of him on Saturday Night Live.  This time, however, people had some golden reactions to his tweet. SEE ALSO: 'SNL' asks Trump about 'big Russian pee-pee parties' in first cold open of 2017 The skit, […]
    Marcus Gilmer
  • Tina Fey crashes Felicity Jones' 'SNL' monologue to beg for a 'Star Wars' gig January 15, 2017
    Hologram Tina Fey stopped by Saturday Night Live to give Felicity Jones some tips on hosting the show ("If Steven Seagal can do it, so can you") and tell her to disregard whatever tweet storm from the president-elect that follows.  But more importantly, Fey pleaded with Jones to relay the message that she is "technically […]
    Tricia Gilbride
