93.7 K COUNTRY

South Levy Marketplace
April 20, 2016
START YOUR WEEK WITH YOGA WITH JANKE!
January 19, 2017
Yoga is proven to reduce stress, increase flexibility and increase mindfulness. UF
50th Anniversary Celebration: United Way of Lake & Sumter Counties
December 29, 2016
United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties, is hosting a 50th Anniversary Gala
Nitty Gritty from Music City
Check out Sam Hunt’s “Body Like a Back Road” single
February 1, 2017 | Country Daypop
It's no secret Sam Hunt it's currently one of the hottest country stars.
Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be taking Soul2Soul tour to Europe and Australia
February 1, 2017 | Country Daypop
During a Facebook live chat with over 13K fans Tim McGraw confirmed they'll be
Maren Morris will perform with Alicia Keys at the Grammys
January 31, 2017 | Country Daypop
Maren Morris will be joining Alicia Keys at the upcoming 2017 Grammy Awards. Morris is
Luke Bryan approves Gwen Stefani’s country performance with Blake Shelton
January 31, 2017 | Country Daypop
Luke Bryan had some kind words to say about Gwen Stefani. Blake Shelton surprised the
Mashable Entertainment
- Bryan Singer explains why the X-Men franchise is perfect for TV February 1, 2017Ever since the very first X-Men film went into production, filmmaker Bryan Singer has, minus a step out of the universe here and there, held a Professor X-level degree of authority over the movie franchise. Now he’s expanding the world of the mutant superheroes into television — and he’s even getting behind the camera himself […]Laura Prudom
- Rejoice! Hillary Clinton is writing a book of personal essays February 1, 2017Hillary Clinton may not be president, but that's not stopping her from sharing her thoughts with the world in a powerful way. On Wednesday, Clinton fans had good reason to rejoice after Simon & Schuster announced that the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate is working on a book to be released this fall. SEE ALSO: Hilarious […]Nicole Gallucci
- Top 5 camera moves in cinema February 1, 2017Movies would be plain, simple, and static without the use of camera movement techniques. The best directors utilize their own styles in the way they move the camera to tell the story. These are the top uses of camera moves in movie history. Visit CineFix for more episodes and movie-related content. Make yourself feel better […]Rachel Leyco
- Of course this novelty 'Final Fantasy' fork is an oversized sword replica February 1, 2017The simple rule when you're creating Final Fantasy swag: go comically oversized. Nissin Foods, the Japanese noodle company, knows what's up. An upcoming celebration of Final Fantasy's 30th anniversary will include the Cup Noodles maker's extremely limited release of an "Ultima Weapon Fork." SEE ALSO: 'Final Fantasy XV' has killer product placement Just look at […]Adam Rosenberg