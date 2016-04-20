93.7 K COUNTRY

South Levy Marketplace
April 20, 2016
...Read more
Share on: Facebook | Twitter
START YOUR WEEK WITH YOGA WITH JANKE!
January 19, 2017
Yoga is proven to reduce stress, increase flexibility and increase mindfulness. UF ...Read more
Share on: Facebook | Twitter
1st Annual Rotary Highland Craft Beer Festival
January 10, 2017
Come join the Rotary Club of Inverness, FL for its 1st Annual Rotary Highland ...Read more
Nitty Gritty from Music City
The Band Perry has announced first pop album
February 3, 2017 | Country Daypop
The sibling trio announced through social media on Thursday that they have recorded ...Read more
Share on: Facebook | Twitter
Miranda Lambert confesses dirty little secret after Blake Shelton’s divorce
February 3, 2017 | Country Daypop
It turns out Miranda Lambert’s “Vice” hit isn’t just a song. At ...Read more
Share on: Facebook | Twitter
Keith Urban visits hospital to perform for patients and caregivers
February 2, 2017 | Country Daypop
‘Musicians On Call’ is a nonprofit organization is celebrating its tenth ...Read more
Share on: Facebook | Twitter
ACM has nominated Cody Alan On Air Personality of the Year
February 2, 2017 | Country Daypop
The Academy of Country Music has announced radio award nominees for their 52nd annual ...Read more
Mashable Entertainment
- Leslie Jones lost it when she impersonated Samuel L. Jackson on 'SNL' February 5, 2017You'd think Saturday Night Live's Super Bowl-centric "Celebrity Family Feud" sketch would have been ripe for political humor, given the Trump vs. Atlanta narrative that has surfaced. As it turns out, not so much! The real stars of this sketch are Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, as Justin Bieber and Samuel L. Jackson, respectively. McKinnon […]Adam Rosenberg
- Kristen Stewart turns a Super Bowl party into an erotic French film on 'SNL' February 5, 2017Saturday Night Live's vision of Super Bowl Sunday starts out innocently enough. A bunch of dudes are hanging out to watch the big game while the woman of the house (Vanessa Bayer) — an outdated stereotype who doesn't get sports and only exists to please her man — cooks pizza rolls. On the surface, it's […]Adam Rosenberg
- 'SNL' shares a new 'Welcome to the USA' video for Trump's America February 5, 2017In Trump's United States, all visitors are welcome ... unless they come from one of seven predominantly Muslim nations, self-identify as Muslim, or just look too darn brown. That's the message communicated in the newly updated U.S. customs "welcome" video, which Saturday Night Live helpfully edited to account for Trump's controversial immigration ban. It would […]Adam Rosenberg
- Kristen Stewart's 'SNL' monologue blasts Trump's obsession with Robert Pattinson February 5, 2017True story: Donald Trump, the electoral college-mandated 45th president of the United States, once obsessively trolled Kristen Stewart on Twitter. She brought Saturday Night Live viewers up to speed during her opening monologue this week. It happened in 2012, when Stewart was caught up in an on-again/off-again situation with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. Trump, […]Adam Rosenberg