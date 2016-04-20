loading, please wait...
KC golf slider
Ocala Job Fair Slider KC
K_App_Slider2017
LukeBryan2016_WPB
K COUNTRY’s Golf Tournament Ocala Job Fair Get Our App! Luke Bryan Tickets

On Air Now

Big Red 3-7PM 877-937-7883
RedJockShow

Facebook

93.7 K COUNTRY

Twitter

Instagram

K Country TV

Upcoming Events

Nitty Gritty from Music City

RSS Mashable Entertainment

  • Twitter made the best out of the embarrassing 'Hidden Fences' mistake January 9, 2017
    Here's a PSA we shouldn't have needed: Hidden Figures and Fences are two separate movies. After the nonexistent "Hidden Fences" came up twice during Sunday's Golden Globes, Twitter used it as the jumping off point for a series of glorious portmanteaus.  Hollywood, you have one job. Well, you have several — but at a bare […]
    Proma Khosla
  • Watch YouTuber Alexis G. Zall learn about hacking in 'Coin Heist' behind-the-scenes clip January 9, 2017
    YouTuber Alexis G. Zall ditched vlogging for computer hacking to prep for her role in Netflix's new film Coin Heist. The digital influencer, who has 1.1 million subscribers, got more tech savvy for the role of a computer hacker with help from Google's Elisabeth Morant, who consulted on the film. Mashable got an exclusive behind-the-scenes […]
    Saba Hamedy
  • Ranking the internet's boyfriends after the 2017 Golden Globes January 9, 2017
    Being a human on the internet in the year 2017 means developing collective crushes on various entertainers that provide wonderful distractions from the horrors of the world (or, you know, just your typical bad day).  These are your Benedict Cumberbatches, your Ryan Goslings. Celebrity Internet Boyfriends are great and always there when you need them […]
    Erin Strecker
  • World's best 'Shovel Knight' speedrunners finish race within seconds of each other January 9, 2017
    At the top level of competitive gaming, the best of the best give it their all to win big. On their way to victory, professional esports players will inevitably make some jaw-dropping plays ... or epic fails. Each week, Mashable rounds up the most mind-blowing highlights in esports for your enjoyment. Over the past week, […]
    Kellen Beck
©2017 93.7 K COUNTRY | Powered by WPB™. Served by LLC