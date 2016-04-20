loading, please wait...
Wynonna slider
Bearathon teaser
KOW
KC golf slider
K_App_Slider2017
LukeBryan2016_WPB
Wynonna And The Big Noise at The Reilly Arts Center Stop Children’s Cancer BEAR-A-THON 2017 King of the Wing 2017 K COUNTRY’s Golf Tournament Get Our App! Luke Bryan Tickets

Facebook

93.7 K COUNTRY

Twitter

Instagram

K Country TV

Upcoming Events

Nitty Gritty from Music City

RSS Mashable Entertainment

  • Leslie Jones lost it when she impersonated Samuel L. Jackson on 'SNL' February 5, 2017
    You'd think Saturday Night Live's Super Bowl-centric "Celebrity Family Feud" sketch would have been ripe for political humor, given the Trump vs. Atlanta narrative that has surfaced. As it turns out, not so much! The real stars of this sketch are Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, as Justin Bieber and Samuel L. Jackson, respectively. McKinnon […]
    Adam Rosenberg
  • Kristen Stewart turns a Super Bowl party into an erotic French film on 'SNL' February 5, 2017
    Saturday Night Live's vision of Super Bowl Sunday starts out innocently enough.  A bunch of dudes are hanging out to watch the big game while the woman of the house (Vanessa Bayer) — an outdated stereotype who doesn't get sports and only exists to please her man — cooks pizza rolls. On the surface, it's […]
    Adam Rosenberg
  • 'SNL' shares a new 'Welcome to the USA' video for Trump's America February 5, 2017
    In Trump's United States, all visitors are welcome ... unless they come from one of seven predominantly Muslim nations, self-identify as Muslim, or just look too darn brown. That's the message communicated in the newly updated U.S. customs "welcome" video, which Saturday Night Live helpfully edited to account for Trump's controversial immigration ban. It would […]
    Adam Rosenberg
  • Kristen Stewart's 'SNL' monologue blasts Trump's obsession with Robert Pattinson February 5, 2017
    True story: Donald Trump, the electoral college-mandated 45th president of the United States, once obsessively trolled Kristen Stewart on Twitter. She brought Saturday Night Live viewers up to speed during her opening monologue this week. It happened in 2012, when Stewart was caught up in an on-again/off-again situation with her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. Trump, […]
    Adam Rosenberg
©2017 93.7 K COUNTRY | Powered by WPB™. Served by LLC