93.7 K COUNTRY

South Levy Marketplace
April 20, 2016
...Read more
START YOUR WEEK WITH YOGA WITH JANKE!
January 19, 2017
Yoga is proven to reduce stress, increase flexibility and increase mindfulness. UF ...Read more
Optimum RV
February 1, 2017
Join Kathy Dugan, broadcasting live, from 12 to 2pm at Optimum RV for the Inventory ...Read more
Nitty Gritty from Music City
The Band Perry has announced first pop album
February 3, 2017 | Country Daypop
The sibling trio announced through social media on Thursday that they have recorded ...Read more
Miranda Lambert confesses dirty little secret after Blake Shelton’s divorce
February 3, 2017 | Country Daypop
It turns out Miranda Lambert’s “Vice” hit isn’t just a song. At ...Read more
Keith Urban visits hospital to perform for patients and caregivers
February 2, 2017 | Country Daypop
‘Musicians On Call’ is a nonprofit organization is celebrating its tenth ...Read more
ACM has nominated Cody Alan On Air Personality of the Year
February 2, 2017 | Country Daypop
The Academy of Country Music has announced radio award nominees for their 52nd annual ...Read more
Mashable Entertainment
- The 'Gilmore Girls' coffee challenge doesn't have a happy ending February 3, 2017Four 'Gilmore Girls' fans try to drink like Lorelai Gilmore for a week. It wasn't a good idea. Read more...More about Caffeine, Watercooler, Try Out, Challenge, and CoffeeFrancesca Rivera
- Get a sneak peek at Disney's 'Tangled Before Ever After' starring Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi February 3, 2017Before everyone was obsessed with Frozen, they were obsessed with Tangled. And Disney Channel has rewarded that devotion with a new original movie, Tangled Before Ever After, which like the original features the vocal talents of Mandy Moore as Rapunzel and Zachary Levi as Eugene. The new movie is a precursor to the Disney Channel's […]Laura Prudom
- We played 'Horizon: Zero Dawn' for 4 hours and found some really cool stuff February 3, 2017Horizon: Zero Dawn is a game of hunting robot dinosaurs, and occasionally riding on their backs or heads. Whether or not you're sold on the concept, it looks really cool in actionHorizon is one of those open world sandbox game, which means you're running around this giant world — filled with robodinos — and using […]Adam Rosenberg
- Drew Barrymore is all about that zombie mom life in Netflix's 'Santa Clarita Diet' February 3, 2017Warning: This post contains spoilers for episode one of Netflix's Santa Clairta Diet. Projective vomiting and eating a person in one episode? Not a problem for Drew Barrymore, who plays zombie mom Sheila in Netflix's new Santa Clarita Diet. "Nope!" Barrymore said when asked whether anything was too gross for her to do while filming. […]Saba Hamedy